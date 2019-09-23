Kristin Guillory has been named president of Cleco Cajun LLC, an unregulated utility company created through an acquisition and owns eight power-generating facilities with contracts serving nine Louisiana cooperatives, five wholesale municipal customers and one electric utility.
The announcement was made by Cleco Corporate Holdings LLC, the regional energy holding company in Pineville that operates through subsidiaries Cleco Cajun LLC and Cleco Power LLC, which is a regulated electric public utility company that owns nine generating facilities.
Guillory was treasurer of Cleco Corporate Holdings and has 15 years with the company. She worked with the Louisiana Public Service Commission to finalize the $1 billion acquisition of NRG South Central Generating and financing both the Cleco Cajun acquisition in 2019, as well as the 2016 privatization of Cleco Corp.
Guillory earned a bachelor’s degree in accounting and finance from the University of Louisiana – Lafayette.