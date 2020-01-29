Red River Bancshares Inc., the parent company of Red River Bank, on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $6.7 million, or 92 cents per share.
That compares to net income of $6.2 million, or 91 cents per share, the Alexandria-based company reported in the fourth quarter of 2018.
The bank posted revenue of $23 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $20.5 million.
For the year, the company reported profit of $24.8 million, or $3.49 per share. Revenue was reported as $79.6 million.
Red River Bank has seven branches in metro Baton Rouge and Covington. As of mid-morning, shares were up 98 cents, or 1.8%, to just over $55.