Michael Boudreaux, a partner with the Juban's Restaurant Group, has joined a group working to put a new eatery in the former Rum House space.
Boudreaux joins Chef Peter Sclafani and Kiva Guidroz as a partner in the venture. Plans are to open the restaurant, which doesn’t currently have a name, in the upcoming year.
Sclafani said he and Boudreaux have been friends for a long time. “We want to be a hospitality group with great concepts, food and service, but we also want to remain focused on being a great team that people want to be a part of,” he said in a statement. “We want to attract the best of the best in hospitality, and Boudreaux checks that box."
Boudreaux will still maintain co-ownership with his father-in-law, Kenny Juban, of Juban's Creole Restaurant, Adrian's and Christina's. Boudreaux brings more than 24 years of experience in owning, opening and managing restaurants.
"We've always talked about working together, even when Peter was at Ruffino's," said Boudreaux. "It's one of those pie in the sky ideas. Well, what better time than in 2020 to say, 'Let's go for it.'?"
The group has also named Jourdan Fulbright, formerly with Cocha and Rocca, as the Chef D'Cuisine for the new concept. Fulbright has been with the group since the reopening of Portobello's Bocage. She then went on to train the teams at the other two Portobello's locations as they go through renovations and an overhaul of the menu.
While Sclafani and Guidroz are partners in three Portobello’s Grill restaurants, the new property will be different. The courtyard area outside will be the focal point and the food and drinks will match. Sclafani said the plan is to offer craveable, Louisiana-inspired dishes.
The Rum House closed in May, due to the coronavirus pandemic and related shutdowns. The Baton Rouge location opened in spring 2014, offering Caribbean-themed dishes such as jerk chicken, lamb tacos and Jamaican beef patties. It quickly became popular because of the food, laid-back island vibe and potent mixed drinks.