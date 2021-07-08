b1Bank hopes to open a new branch near the intersection of Highland Road and Airline Highway by the end of the year.
The bank has signed a lease to move into the former Capital One branch at 19980 Highland Road, said Misty Albrecht, a spokeswoman for b1Bank. Regulatory approval for the branch should take about a month or so.
“It’s a great traffic area and it expands our footprint to better serve our Ascension clients,” she said.
This will be the ninth location in metro Baton Rouge for b1Bank. The Baton Rouge-based bank has 43 locations across Louisiana and Texas. As of June 30, 2020 it had $3.1 billion in deposits, according to the FDIC.