The number of jobs in Louisiana increased by 2,900 from June to July, thanks to gains in New Orleans and Baton Rouge.
There were 1.9 million non-farm jobs in July, according to figures released Monday by the Louisiana Workforce Commission. The figures are not seasonally adjusted.
The New Orleans metro area added 3,500 jobs month-to-month, with the biggest gains coming in professional and business services, which added 2,000 jobs, and health care and social assistance, which added 1,400 jobs. The number of local government jobs dropped by 600 from June, while educational services shed 400 jobs.
Baton Rouge added 900 jobs from June, with 1,100 more workers in education and health services and 1,000 more in professional and business services. The gain happened even though two major sectors of the local economy shed jobs month-to-month. The number of construction jobs was down 1,700 from June while government jobs dropped by 900.
Lafayette had 100 fewer jobs in July. The number of government jobs dropped by 600, while education and health service job were up by 300.
The number of jobs in Hammond also dropped by 100, due to a decline in government jobs.
Lake Charles was down by 400 jobs
The number of jobs was unchanged month-to-month in Houma-Thibodaux, while Shreveport-Bossier City added 600 jobs, Monroe lost 600 jobs and Alexandria was down by 100.