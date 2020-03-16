Louisiana lost 7,400 jobs over the past 12 months through January. 

Louisiana's nonfarm employment declined by 7,400 jobs over the past 12 months through January, a drop of 0.4%, led by a big drop in construction and manufacturing jobs.
Louisiana ended January with 1,969,200 jobs, according to preliminary numbers released by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics on Monday. The numbers are not seasonally adjusted.
Construction fell by 13,400 jobs, or 9.2%, to 131,900 workers. Some of that big drop could be attributed to industrial jobs wrapping up construction projects and those temporary workers may return as other projects get underway. January's construction sector employment was the lowest level for January since 2014.
Manufacturing lost 2,100 jobs, or 1.5%, to 135,200 workers. Much of the manufacturing sector job losses was tied to short-term nondurable goods, such as food manufacturing, rather than longer-lasting durable goods like transportation equipment manufacturing.
Trade, transportation and utilities lost 3,200 jobs, or 0.8%, to 377,200 workers. Information lost 1,700 jobs, or 7.9%, to 19,800. Mining and logging, which includes the oil and gas sector, lost 400 jobs to 36,000, a 1% decline.
Other services was flat at 73,400 jobs.
Leisure and hospitality added 5,600 jobs across the state, or 2.4%, to 238,800 workers.
There were 3,700 jobs added in education and health services, a 1.2% increase, to 320,900 workers. Education does not refer to public education employees, but rather private schools and charter schools.
Federal, state and local government added 2,800 jobs to 329,900 workers. Financial services added 1,200 jobs to 92,600 workers. Professional and business services gained 100 jobs, or 0.1% to 213,500.
The state's unemployment rate was 5.7% in January, up from 5.2% in January 2019. The U.S. unemployment rate was 3.8%, down from 4.1% in January 2019.