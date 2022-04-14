Five Guys and Zea Rotisserie & Bar are moving to new locations in Towne Center at Cedar Lodge in order to make room for a 286-unit apartment complex.
Five Guys will go into the space fronting Corporate Boulevard that had been occupied by District Donuts Sliders Brew, while Zea will move into the building that had been home for Bonefish Grill. Both District Donuts and Bonefish Grill closed earlier this year.
The building that housed Five Guys and Zea and had been anchored by Books-A-Million will be demolished for The Standard at Cedar Lodge. The Standard will be a gated development with a 354 space parking garage.
Units in the Standard will be spread across two five-story buildings.
The complex will feature amenities such as a resort-style swimming pool, a barbecue pavilion, a dog grooming salon, complementary coffee and tea bar and a 24-hour fitness center.
Opening dates for the relocated Five Guys and Zea have not been determined. After the restaurants open, demolition work on the former Books-A-Million building will begin. Construction of The Standard at Cedar Lodge is expected to take two years.