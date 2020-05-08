H&E Equipment Services Inc. reported a first-quarter loss of $37 million, compared to a $14.2 million profit a year ago.
The Baton Rouge-based company construction and industrial equipment provider took a noncash goodwill impairment charge of $62.0 million triggered by the impact to H&E's business from the cornovirus pandemic. Excluding the impairment charge, net income was $10.8 million in the first quarter.
The company said the impairment charge will not result in any cash expenditures and will not affect its cash position, liquidity, availability or credit arrangements.
Revenue decreased 8.8% to $285.9 million from $313.6 million a year ago.
Most of the decline was attributed to a 48%, or $28.2 million, decrease in new equipment sales. Total rental revenue declined 0.9%, or $1.6 million, from a year ago.
“Our results for the quarter were impacted by the ongoing rebalancing of supply and demand, seasonality and the COVID-19 outbreak," said Brad Barber, H&E Equipment Services’ chief executive officer and president.
He said demand in nonresidential and other construction markets in January and February was slightly softer than expectations. Wet weather was an issue across a large portion of the markets it serves. While weather improved in March, the economic impact of COVID-19 emerged.
The company is designated an essential business and its branches remain open, but the economic impact of COVID-19 has resulted in project delays and cancellations, creating significant pressure on rental fleet use that continues into the second quarter.
"We have a solid balance sheet and ample liquidity. We are confident in the talent we have at all levels in our company to see us through the difficulties presented by COVID-19,” Barber said.