Up to 150 high-rise apartments will be added to downtown Baton Rouge with the redevelopment of the Chase South Tower, starting in the first half of 2019.

Developer Mike Wampold, who bought the tower at 451 Florida St. in February, said he plans to convert the upper 10 stories of the building to luxury apartments.

“We think downtown will continue to grow,” Wampold said. While the central business district of Baton Rouge has a number of low-rise and mid-rise residences, defined as being less than 10 stories, high-rise apartments are a new feature, he said.

Rent for the units is expected to be $1.60 to $2 per square foot. A number of amenities will be added to the property, such as a rooftop pool and a health club/fitness center.

“We think this live, work, play concept is alive and well with millennials,” Wampold said.

When Wampold purchased the 330,000-square-foot building earlier this year, he said his plans were to turn the property to a mixed-use development, with retail, residential and office space. A series of studies were recently completed that showed the structure, plaza and roof could support the proposed changes. “We’re going to get deep in the planning part of it now,” he said.

Discussions are underway with “big companies” to take up multiple floors of office space in the Chase Tower, Wampold said. He’s also talking to people about setting up shared workspaces in some of the office space, which would allow for utilization by smaller businesses. The plaza level of the building would be converted into retail space.

The Chase South Tower has been open since 1967. Some of its tenants include Chase Bank, Albemarle and the Public Affairs Research Council of Louisiana. The Louisiana Association of Business and Industry temporarily relocated into the property while it built a new office. Albemarle has drastically reduced its presence in Baton Rouge and its lease on the property is expires in 2021. This has created an opportunity to back-sell the space for residences and offices.

Historic tax credits would be used to cover some of the costs of redeveloping the building. Because of this, Wampold said the residences have to be rentals for at least five years. “They may eventually become condos,” he said.

Wampold owns four other downtown properties: the adjoining Chase North Tower at 450 Laurel; the City Plaza and II City Plaza office buildings, both on North Boulevard; and the Watermark Baton Rouge hotel on Third Street.

“We think downtown will continue to grow,” he said. The Jones Walker law firm announced this summer it will move into City Plaza I at the end of 2019, which will add about 100 jobs downtown. “Downtown is the biggest employment center.”

By adding more jobs and places for people to live, more services will come to the area, further attracting more potential tenants, Wampold said.