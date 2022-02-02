Baton Rouge home health giant Amedisys will expand its existing footprint in Texas, Oklahoma and Ohio by snapping up a Dallas-based home health provider.
Amedisys said Wednesday it will buy Evolution Health LLC, a division of Envision Healthcare. Evolution Health is headquartered in Dallas and provides home health services to 3,300 patients daily. It has 650 employees in 15 locations across the three states.
The deal is expected to close in the first half of 2022, Amedisys said in a news release. It should increase the company’s reach to 346 facilities in 34 states and the District of Columbia. Amedisys sees nearly 73,500 patients a day on average.
“The purchase of Evolution Health continues our strategy to acquire and integrate high-quality regional home health assets,” Amedisys Chairman and CEO Paul Kusserow said in a statement.
Amedisys said access to its services should open up to more than 1.9 million Medicare enrollees and 690,000 Medicare Advantage enrollees in Texas, and more than 800,000 Medicare enrollees and 350,000 Medicare Advantage enrollees in Ohio. Medicare data for Oklahoma was not available.
After the deal closes, Amerdisys said it will have a larger presence in key Texas markets such as Dallas-Fort Worth, San Antonio and Houston.
“We look forward to growing with Amedisys and continuing to offer our employees exceptional resources and support to care for their patients, along with access to expanded service offerings,” Evolution Health President Mike Parsons said in a statement.