TILT, a Baton Rouge creative advertising agency, has purchased the old Spanish Moon building on Highland Road and will convert the former bar and music space into its headquarters, according to the real estate company that represented TILT in the transaction.
The building sold for $385,000 in a deal that closed Friday morning, said George Bonvillain, an agent with Elifin Realty who represented TILT. Derek Fossier was the seller and was represented by Robert Pettit of Waters & Pettit.
The building was listed for $415,000, according to the Louisiana Commercial Database.
Located at 1109 Highland Road near the Interstate 10 exit ramp on the edge of downtown, the 5,600-square-foot, two story building formerly housed the Spanish Moon, a bar and live music venue popular with college students and local performers.
When the Spanish Moon closed is unclear. The bar’s Facebook page hasn’t been active since 2020, and its website says it is under renovations.
TILT plans to fully renovate the space, but the company will try to maintain some of the structure’s character, Bonvillain said. A news release from Elifin Realty touts the building’s “unique history and strong bones.”
“A lot of it is going to be maintaining the originality of the building, the uniqueness of the building, and putting their own spin on it,” Bonvillain said.
TILT was formed in 2005 and is currently located on Third Street downtown. A timeline for TILT’s renovation and move has yet to be nailed down, Bonvillain said.
“We’re thrilled to firmly plant our flag in such an iconic Baton Rouge building,” TILT owner Scott Hodgin said in a statement.