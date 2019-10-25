Honeywell is mulling a potential $40 million investment in its Baton Rouge plant, which sits on a 160-acre site just north of downtown.
The plant dates back to 1945 but it's been upgraded over the years. The company is considering expanding the capacity of its Solstice ze brand of refrigerant, which is described as a nonflammable alternative to refrigerants with less of an impact on global warming. The company would produce 20 million more pounds of the product each year, according to an advance notification on file with the Louisiana economic development department.
Honeywell began full-scale commercial production of the new refrigerant at the Baton Rouge plant in 2015. Its customer base for the product is worldwide. Honeywell expects to hire 13 new employees as part of the proposed expansion. The plant already employs 164 workers. The project is expected to support about 80 construction jobs and would be completed in early 2021.
Honeywell submitted an economic incentive application for the Industrial Tax Exemption Program propert tax abatement on the project. The sheriff's office, school board and metro council are expected to vote on whether the company will receive the tax breaks.
"We have a strong presence in Louisiana where we manufacture these refrigerants but any plans for further expansion are still under consideration," the company said in a statement.
In 2017, Honeywell built a $300 million manufacturing plant in Geismar for another type of refrigerant used in vehicles.