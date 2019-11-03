LSU program offers micro-credentials
LSU is offering micro-credentials designed for individuals who want to quickly gain a new set of skills in the workplace.
Each MicroCreds course is online and some can be completed as quickly as four weeks. Each program is made up of a series of two to five related courses on a specific topic. Successful completion earns the student a digital badge that can be shared online on platforms like LinkedIn. Badges are distributed through Acclaim by Credly. Additionally, LSU Online offers MicroCreds with credit that can be applied toward a degree.
“We are forging a new path that focuses on continually expanding the opportunities for midcareer professionals and nontraditional students to accelerate their career progression or assist in changing career paths,” said Sasha Thackaberry, vice president of LSU Digital and Continuing Education.
Current MicroCreds offerings are business, education, human services and social work, liberal arts and humanities, engineering and construction, and technology and data analytics.
Programs include accounting fundamentals and advanced topics; auditing; behavioral health; business project management; childhood learning and behavior; children’s and young adult literature; introduction to construction management; learning experience design; marketing fundamentals; and technical writing.
More information and registration are at online.lsu.edu/microcreds.
Counterterrorism program gets funds
The U.S. Department of State has awarded $809,000 to LSU’s National Center for Biomedical Research and Training/Academy of Counter-Terrorist Education.
The funding allows the center to deliver training to U.S. international partners in an effort to reduce the threat from chemical and biological agents.
Established in 1998 to develop and deliver training to domestic emergency responders, the center expanded to international partner engagements in 2012. This most recent award brings total international program funding to $23 million. The center has worked with more than 40 partner nations, primarily in the Middle East/North Africa, East Asia Pacific, Western Africa and Eastern European regions.
Ag Hall of Distinction nominations sought
The Louisiana Agriculture Hall of Distinction is accepting nominations for its annual induction ceremony, which will be held March 26 in Baton Rouge.
The deadline is Nov. 22. The Hall of Distinction is a program of the Louisiana Radio Network, LSU AgCenter, Louisiana Farm Bureau Federation and the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry to recognize individuals who have a profound effect on Louisiana agriculture or agricultural enterprises. Nominees can represent any facet of agriculture or agriculture-related industries, including farming, ranching, aquaculture, fisheries, education and agribusiness.
Nomination forms are at www.louisianaagriculturehallofdistinction.com or through any parish LSU AgCenter extension office.
LED small business team earns award
The Louisiana economic development department’s small business services team has earned the Gold Award for Excellence in Economic Development from the International Economic Development Council.
The award recognizes Louisiana for its economic development programs in entrepreneurship within IEDC’s largest population category of more than 500,000. Among the programs operated by the department are the Louisiana Veterans First Business Initiative; Small and Emerging Business Development Program; the LED Growth Network; a partnership with the Louisiana Small Business Development Center Network; the LED Growth Network; Economic Gardening Initiative; and CEO Roundtables.
IEDC presented LED Secretary Don Pierson, Assistant Secretary Mandi Mitchell, Small Business Services Director Stephanie Hartman and the department’s Small Business Services team with the award.
U-Haul signs on neighborhood dealer
A Plus Storage has signed on as a U-Haul Company of Louisiana neighborhood dealer at 26675 Juban Road in Denham Springs.
The dealership offers U-Haul trucks, trailers, towing equipment, moving supplies and in-store pick-up for boxes.
Normal business hours are 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to noon Saturday. Reservations can be made at (225) 791-3536 or https://www.uhaul.com/Locations/Truck-Rentals-near-Denham-Springs-LA-70726/038387.
U-Haul has a network of 22,000 locations across all 50 states and 10 Canadian provinces.
Sherwin-Williams opens Walker store
Sherwin-Williams has opened at 2915 Walker South Road in Walker.
Branch manager is Josh Camp. The location features an open floor plan, with space for consultations with customers. There are also several kinds of lighting in the store including, natural, florescent and incandescent for viewing swatches in light that will match home or business settings.
Store hours are 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.
Morial center starts contract, purchasing app
The governing board of the New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center has launched a mobile app to create awareness and educate local business owners about available contracting and purchasing opportunities at the convention center.
Research shows 90% of mobile time is spent on apps. Through various research methodologies, including two focus group studies, the convention center found many local small-business owners were missing opportunities because either they were not aware of openings, or thought the opportunities were not available for their business. SEBconnect is designed to simplify the process by connecting local businesses with push and text notifications to the most up-to-date contract and purchasing offerings at the convention center.
SEBconnect also connects business owners with the right point of contact for certification through the Hudson, State and Local Disadvantaged Business Enterprise and Louisiana Unified Certification Program.
In addition to SEBconnect, the SEB program has a dedicated webpage at exhallnola.com, devoted to assisting business owners with state and local program certification as well as an integrated outreach campaign to educate business owners on the opportunities at the convention center.
The mobile app is available as a free download Android, and for iOS in November. Download information is at exhallnola.com.