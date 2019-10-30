The Hilton Baton Rouge Capitol Center is reopening the infamous tunnel that former Gov. Huey P. Long used to sneak into the property, once again as a private meeting and dining space.

The Tunnel is set to open in mid-November as an exclusive private event and dining space, with room for 30 to 35 guests. Prism Hotels & Resorts, which manages the downtown Hilton is spending $250,000 to $300,000 to renovate the space underneath Lafayette street.