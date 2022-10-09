St. Bernard to hold small business summit
The St. Bernard Economic Development Foundation will hold its Second Annual Small Business Matters Summit from 12:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 10 at Nunez Community College’s Arts, Science, and Technology Building, 3710 Paris Road, in Chalmette.
The free event will provide resources and tools for small businesses who are looking for opportunities to advance.
Registration is required. To sign up for the event, go to sbedf.org.
Fidelity Bank honored by banker's group
Fidelity Bank won an American Bankers Association Brand Slam Award at the organization's recent annual marketing conference.
Fidelity was recognized for the Best Public Relations and Community Engagement campaign for its P.O.W.E.R. Plates initiative. P.O.W.E.R. Plates is a monthlong celebration of women in the state’s hospitality industry held each July.
P.O.W.E.R. is Fidelity’s “Potential of Women Entrepreneurs Realized” program, which seeks to raise awareness and drive business to women-led restaurants in the southeast Louisiana.
The 2021 campaign raised nearly $20,000 in donations.