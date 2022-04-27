Rising prices at the pump have hurt gas stations more than they have helped them, the leader of a Denham Springs-based fuel distribution company said Wednesday.
Johnny Milazzo, CEO of Lard Oil, said there was a “mad rush” of gas purchases across the country as prices spiked right after Russia, a key oil producer, invaded Ukraine. But purchases fell as prices stabilized at higher levels in the following weeks.
Gas prices in the Baton Rouge market were $3.83 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.55 a year ago, according to AAA. They hit a high of nearly $4.20 on March 12.
The escalation also drove customers away from buying food and drinks inside gas stations, Milazzo said. Lard Oil delivers fuel to convenience stores around Louisiana and Mississippi and owns 20 of its own stores.
“If you look at our stores and our dealer stores in the month of March, when we were seeing considerable (price) increases, it had a significant impact,” Milazzo said at a Livingston Parish Chamber of Commerce meeting.
Milazzo noted that the world’s oil supply had already been constrained as producers cut output because of cratering demand amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Demand began scaling up earlier this year, but it was easily outpacing supply and production, causing prices to go up. Then the Russia-Ukraine war further constrained supply as other countries distanced themselves from Russian oil.
Prices have been more predictable in April, Milazzo said, after the March rush. Milazzo said he is hopeful the market will level off toward $3 per gallon, possibly even this year. But it all depends on how long the Ukraine war drags out.
“I think the market is going to push for that (price),” he said. “It’ll only take a few retailers out there, and you’ll see some (prices) fall. A lot of that depends on where this war goes.”
He said lower gas prices are better for Lard Oil because their distribution contracts are based on the volume of gas sold, not the stations’ total revenue.
“We would prefer the consumer to have an extra $20 and maybe go in and buy some chips and a drink,” he said.
Milazzo said President Joe Biden’s move to allow retailers to sell gas with a higher ethanol blend won’t make much of a dent on prices at the more than 145,000 retail gas stations across the country. The Biden administration has previously issued a waiver raising the cap on ethanol blends from 10% to 15%.
“So few of those (stations) are capable today, because of equipment, to sell E15,” he said. “We don’t have a single facility in our dealer group that can do that today. Of our company-owned stores, we have two.”
“E15 is not going to change the consumer’s life and oil prices at any reasonable amount,” he added.