The leader of a Baton Rouge-based investment business resigned from his post with Our Lady of the Lake Foundation, citing concerns about the way the hospital system handled its split with Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center, according to a letter sent on Wednesday.
Thomas Adamek, who claimed that he was deeply involved in negotiations between the two organizations, penned a letter of resignation to Ann Marie Marmande, president of the foundation, and called OLOL's behavior as "spiteful, wasteful and mortally indefensible."
"OLOL and the (FMOLHS) have lost their way," said Adamek, who is the chair of the Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center Board of Directors.
The OLOL Foundation "worked tirelessly" to garner funding to build a new Children's Hospital but the board member questioned how necessary it was for a new free-standing cancer center.
"What is not clear and evident is why OLOL would want to spent $100 million to duplicate resources that are already available on the campus through Mary Bird Perkins, with whom OLOL had partnered in the past," Adamek said.
Mary Bird Perkins and Our Lady of the Lake were negotiating earlier this year about their agreement to provide cancer care, but talks fell apart. Mary Bird Perkins has since decided to affiliate with OneOncology and Baton Rouge General in the coming year.
During negotiations Adamek said what Mary Bird Perkins requested from OLOL was "fair and appropriate and would have ensured great care in the future for thousands of cancer patients and incidentally would have made OLOL a lot of money."
The revenue generated by the cancer center was split between Mary Bird Perkins and OLOL. Adamek said OLOL handed Mary Bird Perkins a term sheet where the cancer center would be acquired by the hospital system in April.
The board member was upset that OLOL had been working on plans for a new cancer center for about a year during its strategic plan, calling the negotiations a farce.
This week, OLOL terminated its professional services agreement with Louisiana Hematology Oncology Associates for several physicians who provide care to hundreds of cancer patients at the LSU Health Clinic in North Baton Rouge.
"These actions will severely compromise access to care for the hundreds of cancer patients cared for by LHOA physicians," he said. "I just cannot continue to support an organization which apparently has become morally bankrupt."
Our Lady of the Lake refuted the claims made by Adamek and suggested that some allegations were false and a misrepresentation of events.
"Our Lady of the Lake was not planning to end our affiliation and provide independent cancer care. We made that pivot after Mary Bird Perkins ended our partnership," said Scott Wester, CEO of OLOL. "Our Lady of the Lake was committed to our partnership and had engaged in monthslong strategic planning to expand services for our community. That is the yearlong planning referenced in reporting this week."
The termination of agreement with the Louisiana Hematology stemmed from the physicians refusing to "meet with us to discuss a smooth transition of patient care," he said. Beyond that, the public disclosure of a new affiliation agreement with Mary Bird Perkins and Baton Rouge General was a violation of the business agreement with OLOL.
"Our Lady of the Lake will continue to provide cancer services and infusions at our North Baton Rouge location. Any assertion otherwise is false and misleading," Wester said.