Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center is set to begin construction next year on a $100 million stand alone cancer center it was announced Monday Oct. 4, 2021, in Baton Rouge, La. . The Our Lady of the Lake Cancer Institute will span 80,000 square feet and connect to the existing hospital. OLOL, part of the Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady Health System, is finalizing the process to select a national architecture business with experience in building cancer centers. The new building is slated to be built adjacent to the medical center's Essen Lane campus. The organization has narrowed the search down to three undisclosed sites nearby.