Nearly six months after filing for bankruptcy protection, McDermott International has sold the pipe fabrication business once operated by the former Baton Rouge-based Shaw Group to Ithaca Acquisition Holdings in Houston.

The business is changing its name to Shaw Acquisitions Holdings and plans to operate the business as Shaw since it bought the trademark. The price was not disclosed.

Shaw was founded in 1987 and the company's footprint includes five manufacturing facilities across the U.S. and two in the Middle East — spanning 2 million square feet of facilities.

In Louisiana, there are Shaw manufacturing facilities in Walker and Lake Charles. Other facilities are in El Dorado, Arkansas; Laurens, South Carolina; Clearfield, Utah; Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates; Askar, Bahrain. About 700 employees work for the company worldwide.

"We saw this as a great opportunity to partner with an experienced investor group to acquire the former Shaw Group pipe fabrication portfolio and bring these assets back to the market after being used for proprietary projects for the last several years," said Jim Stephenson, chairman of Ithaca Acquisitions Holdings.

Houston-area Chicago Bridge & Iron had acquired Shaw for $3 billion in 2013. McDermott acquired CB&I for $6 billion in 2018.

Shaw's chief executive officer is Mike Childers. He worked as the president of engineering, construction and maintenance at The Shaw Group in the early 2000s and as president of Bernhard Energy between March 2015 and July 2017, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Here's how much McDermott owes contractors with ties to Louisiana, amid bankruptcy Houston-based McDermott International Inc. — a company with ties in both New Orleans and Baton Rouge — owes tens of millions to businesses acr…

+2 Houston's McDermott International, with ties to New Orleans and Baton Rouge, filing for bankruptcy protection Houston-based McDermott International Inc. — a company with historical ties to New Orleans and Baton Rouge — said Tuesday it was submitting a …