Louisiana’s first Sprouts Farmers Market opened Wednesday in the Rouzan mixed-use development.
The 30,000-square foot grocery store is also the first commercial tenant in Rouzan, located along a high profile stretch along Perkins Road.
Sprouts, based in Phoenix, has 326 stores across the U.S. The chain is known for selling fresh, natural and organic products at affordable prices. The store will also feature a butcher shop and deli, selling sandwiches and ready to heat meals.
The store has 150 employees.
Rouzan has 100,000 square feet of retail space. Kidz Karousel Child Development Centers has reached a deal to put a 13,000-square-foot early childhood development center in the development and Lafayette-based Pizza Artista has signed a lease to open a restaurant it hopes to open in about a year.
Ty Gose, of NAI/Latter & Blum who is one of the agents handling leasing for the development, said deals with several undisclosed tenants to move into Rouzan are “really close.”
“Sprouts opening is really exciting for this whole project,” Gose said. “It’s driven a lot more activity from commercial users.”