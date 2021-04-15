Online grilling and outdoor living retailer BBQGuys has acquired Pacific Coast Manufacturing, a California-based provider of stainless steel grill accessories.

Bringing in PCM will help expand the breadth of BBQGuys' product offerings and facilitate the company's growth in a core segment of the $7 billion global barbecue market, said Russ Wheeler, chief executive officer of Baton Rouge-based BBQGuys. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

He said BBQGuys continues to evolve into a complete outdoor living lifestyle brand and e-commerce platform for high-end grills and outdoor kitchen products as home category trends demonstrate increasing demand for outdoor products and backyard activities.

The acquisition will help build on BBQGuys track record of 62 consecutive quarters of year-over-year growth, Wheeler said.

Based out of Chino, California, PCM is a leading manufacturer of stainless steel doors, drawers, rollouts and other accessories for the outdoor grilling market.

”We’re thrilled to be joining the incredible team at BBQGuys, who have built a powerful brand that encapsulates everything we love about grilling,” said Jim Poremba, president of Pacific Coast Manufacturing. “We’re proud to bring our manufacturing expertise to the e-commerce leader in outdoor living, and look forward to growing with them in the years ahead.”

In August, BBQGuys was purchased by Brand Velocity Partners, a private equity group. The company recently launched its first national marketing campaign, which features father-and-son NFL greats Archie and Eli Manning. The Mannings were some of the high profile investors that were brought in on the deal.