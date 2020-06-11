Consumer spending in Baton Rouge continues to improve but small businesses are not adding back hourly workers at the same rate as demand for goods and services increase.
In East Baton Rouge Parish, consumer spending was down 11.8% over the year as of June 3, compared to being down 20.6% as of May 10, according to Opportunity Insights data compiled by the Baton Rouge Area Chamber.
Phase 1 re-opening began on May 15 and Phase 2 standards were in effect as of June 5. A potential Phase 3 re-opening is on the horizon for the end of June.
But consumer spending trends in Ascension and Livingston Parish are approaching levels not seen since before the coronavirus pandemic and restrictions began - which are down 3% and 0.1% respectively.
Yet small business employment has not caught up.
Small business employment still sits significantly lower than in January before the coronavirus restrictions were imposed in East Baton Rouge, Ascension and Livingston parishes which is down 45.2%, 20.6% and 52.1% respectively.
The number of hourly workers at small businesses were down 49.6%, 23.3% and 53.3% for East Baton Rouge, Ascension and Livingston parishes as of May 16.
BRAC continues to track some economic indicators during the coronavirus pandemic through a weekly dashboard, which includes fuel sales, traffic and hotel occupancy.
Retail fuel sales were up 9% in the Baton Rouge metro area and 3% statewide between June 1 and June 7 compared to last year during the same time frame. Commercial and industrial fuel sales were up 29% in Baton Rouge and 11% statewide. Lubes business, for commercial and industrial customers, were down 44% in Baton Rouge and 21% statewide.
Hotel occupancy only at 43.7% capacity between May 24 and May 30 which includes Memorial Day weekend, compared to 53.3% booked during the same time frame last year. Hotel revenue between May 17 and May 23 was $1.6 million, down from $2.9 million in 2019.