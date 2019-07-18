Casino winnings in the Baton Rouge market plunged by 13.1% in June from a year ago, continuing an extended losing streak for the city’s three riverboats.
The state's 15 riverboat casinos, four racinos and land-based casino generated nearly $204.2 million in revenue in June, according to figures released Thursday by the Louisiana Gaming Control Board. That was down 9% from the $224.5 million they took in during June 2018. The gambling halls had a tough comparison thanks to the calendar: June 2018 featured five Fridays and Saturdays, while June featured one less Friday night. Video poker revenue was up 1.3% during that same period to $49.9 million from $49.2 million.
Winnings at the Baton Rouge riverboats dropped from $22 million to $19.2 million in the past year. The market hasn't posted a year-to-year increase in casino revenue since August 2017. The Belle of Baton Rouge, the oldest riverboat in the city, dropped 43% from $4 million to $2.3 million.
L'Auberge Baton Rouge, the biggest property in the market was down 6%, from $13.1 million to $12.3 million. At Hollywood Casino, the other downtown riverboat, revenue fell by 7.7% from $4.9 million to $4.5 million.
Casino winnings in the New Orleans gambling market were down 4.7% in June from a year ago, the smallest revenue drop in any of the state's major gambling markets.
Gambling revenue in the Crescent City was down from $51.3 million to $48.8 million. The slots at the Fair Grounds racetrack had the best performance, posting revenues that were down 0.6%, or just over $22,000. The slots at the track brought in $3.7 million in June.
Harrah's posted $22.4 million in winnings during June, 5.5% less than the $23.7 million from June 2018. The three riverboats had a 4.6% drop in revenue to $22.7 million from $23.8.2 million. Boomtown New Orleans had the biggest decrease, at 6.4%. going from $10.2 million in winnings to $9.6 million. The Amelia Belle in Amelia went from $3.8 million to $3.7 million, a 2.8% decrease. Treasure Chest had a 3.4% drop to $9.4 million from $9.8 million.
In other markets, Acadiana, which is represented by the Evangeline Downs racetrack, was down 2.8% to $7.1 million. Shreveport-Bossier City, which has the most riverboats of any market along with the Harrah's Louisiana Downs track, was down 11%, the biggest plunge of any market, to $53.6 million. Casino revenue at Lake Charles' three riverboats and slots at the Delta Downs racetrack was down by 9.7% to $75.5 million.