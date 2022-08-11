Entergy Louisiana says it will partner with United Way of Southeast Louisiana to provide $150 to qualifying low-income households that are having trouble paying their electric bills.
The utility said that, starting next Wednesday, customers can apply for one-time assistance. Household income cannot exceed 250 percent of the federal poverty level, which is $69,000 for a family of four.
Money will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.
“We know these are difficult times for our communities," said Phillip May, Entergy Louisiana president and CEO. "We want to ensure we're doing everything we can to lessen the burden our customers may be facing when they receive their bills."
The aid is part of $10 million worth of shareholder donations previously announced by Entergy Corp. Applications will be available at entergy-louisiana.com/bill-help/
The utility said it will also provide $370,000 in grants to nonprofits throughout the state, waive late payment fees for eligible customers (those households making less than $40,000), waive credit card payment fees, awarding credits for payments made through third-party vendors, and organizing employee volunteers to conduct energy-efficiency and weatherization events in select neighborhoods.