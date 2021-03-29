Baton Rouge-based First Louisiana Insurance was acquired by a competitor in Texas looking to expand its Gulf Coast market footprint.

Fort Worth-based Higginbotham bought First Louisiana Insurance in a deal was completed on the heels of buying an insurance firm in Bossier City several months ago. Financial details of the deal were not disclosed.

Founded in 1980 by Jack Harless, the Harless Agency Inc. does business as First Louisiana Insurance, state records show. It has nine employees and sells property, casualty and liability coverage, along with employee benefits to small and middle market companies.

Harless, who is now a managing director at Higginbotham, said the deal includes some ownership stakes for workers.

The Bossier City-based independent insurance firm Cobbs, Allen and Hall was led by Mike Knotts, who is now a managing director for Higginbotham under its risk strategies group. The firm had nearly two dozen commercial insurance and employee benefits agents focused on the transportation industry.

Higginbotham has more than 45 offices across 10 states with recent acquisitions in Florida and Oklahoma.

"Moving into our neighboring state of Louisiana was a natural progression, but not one that we rushed into," said Rusty Reid, CEO of Higginbotham.