HNTB, a national engineering firm, plans to move its Baton Rouge offices from Perkins Rowe into the II Rivermark Centre office building.
HNTB will take up about 9,200 square feet on the 12th floor of the office building at 450 Laurel St., which had been known as the Chase North Tower.
Mike Wampold, owner and developer of Rivermark Centre, said HNTB will bring about 50 employees when it moves into II Rivermark Centre in early 2023.
“We’re glad to get that nice long-term lease,” he said.
With the HNTB deal, II Rivermark Centre has an occupancy rate in the high 80% range.
Space in II Rivermark Centre leases for between $22 to $25 per square foot, according to marketing materials for the building.
HNTB has served as a consultant to the Louisiana Department of Transportation & Development, the City-Parish of Baton Rouge, the City of New Orleans, Ascension Parish, Capital Area Transit System and the New Orleans Regional Transit Authority.
The adjoining I Rivermark Centre office building is being converted into a mixed use development with apartments, office and retail space. Two floors of the building have been opened to residents and Wampold said 10 of the 24 units are currently occupied.
Plans are to open up the other 9 floors of apartments through the end of the year.