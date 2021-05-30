Baton Rouge area
Marissa Lingoni has joined Professional Engineering Consultants Corp. as a director of client services and business development, also responsible for marketing and public relations.
She was business development director for NOLA Protection Group and has over 10 years of experience in business development and account management. She is an LSU graduate.
Ed Halphen has been named vice president of human resources at Woman’s Hospital.
Halphen has served in an interim capacity since April 2020. He has more than 25 years of HR experience, working with SunTrust Corp., AmerisouceBergen, Flowserve Corp., ENSCO International, Petroleum Helicopters, Deposit Guaranty Corp. (now part of Regions Bank), and McIlhenny Co. He holds a bachelor’s degree in management from LSU and an MBA from Vanderbilt University.
Luz Randolph has been named associate vice provost for diversity in the LSU Office of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion.
Randolph was executive director of development with the St. Petersburg College Foundation and previously assistant director of development for diversity initiatives and university advancement for the University of South Florida Foundation and the university’s first development officer dedicated to diversity fundraising. She also served as a director for the Candidate Empowerment Center at Florida A&M University and assistant director for the Office of Multicultural Student Affairs at the University of Miami.
Claire Willis has been named executive director of the Young Entrepreneurs Academy.
She was principal of Cristo Rey Baton Rouge Franciscan High School for the past four years.
Lafayette area
JD Bank has promoted Jimmy LeBlanc to executive vice president-chief commercial banking officer, managing commercial relationship activities and the commercial lending and treasury management departments.
LeBlanc was senior vice president regional manager for JD Bank’s northeast market and also served as manager of the Ville Platte office. He has over 30 years of banking experience in Evangeline Parish and the surrounding area and joined JD Bank in 2012 with the acquisition of Guaranty Bank. He earned his bachelor’s degree from LSU in Baton Rouge and is a graduate of the LSU Graduate School of Banking.
New Orleans area
The Ehrhardt Group has named Sabrina Ventris as financial manager, Katie Bourque as account executive and Catherine Koppel as senior counselor.
Ventris was a treasury supervisor/financial analyst at G/O Media Inc. She graduated from Jackson State University with a bachelor’s degree in business administration and a master’s degree in professional accountancy.
Bourque was a business operations coordinator with the Mercedes-Benz Superdome management team. She graduated from the LSU Manship School of Mass Communication in public relations and earned her master's degree in hospitality and tourism management from The University of New Orleans.
Koppel will provide guidance in the areas of client development, firm operations and public affairs. She returns to New Orleans after nearly a decade of working in television news for Reuters in New York, Washington, D.C., and Moscow. Koppel started her career as an assignment editor for WVUE-TV and previously was the managing editor and multimedia director for WGNO-TV and associate director of public affairs for Loyola University New Orleans. Koppel holds bachelor’s degrees in journalism and Russian and Eastern European studies from Boston University.
SKAL International New Orleans Club has elected as president Shelly Pigeon, director of special events at Pigeon Catering.
Other officers are Vice President Kevin Kelly, owner of Houmas House Plantation; Secretary/Treasurer Kim Priez, senior vice president of New Orleans & Company; and Immediate Past-President Lois Sutton, publisher of Where Traveler New Orleans.
Board members include Stu Barash, president at Destination Marketing Consultants; Brett Bares, attorney, vice president of Airboat Adventures, New Orleans Custom Tours; Terry Epton, managing director of Epton Advisory LLC; Tim Hemphill, vice president sales and marketing at the New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center; Valerie Landry, vice president of Element New Orleans; David Rome, director of sales at BBC Destination Management; and Terrance Sullivan, director of sales and marketing at Astor Crowne Plaza New Orleans.