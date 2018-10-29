A Baton Rouge development group is seeking Army Corps of Engineers approval to build a mixed-use development on the corner of Burbank Drive and South Kenilworth Parkway, a project that would impact wetlands.
Two Blind Mice, LLC is seeking approval to place 97,000 cubic yards of fill on the site to achieve required grade elevations, according to a public notice from the Army Corps of Engineers.
The development would involve 57 residential lots, a strip mall and a fast food restaurant, according to the notice.
The 33-acre site includes 16 acres of uplands and 17 acres of forested wetlands, and the project would impact nearly 9 acres of wetlands. The developer is proposing mitigating in-kind wetland credits.
Two Blind Mice, LLC is composed of Ralph Paul Voorhies, Jr., Matt Holdings, LLC, Lawrence Maestri and Maestri Investments, LLC, according to Secretary of State documents. Calls made to Maestri were not returned Monday.
The firm requested the city rezone the land earlier this year.