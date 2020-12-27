Aspen Dental opens on College Drive
Aspen Dental has opened at 2929 College Drive, the chain's 16th dental practice in the state.
The independently-owned and operated office will offer dental services that include hygiene, treatment of periodontal disease, clear aligners, implants, extractions, fillings, oral surgery, whitening, and crown and bridge work. The clinic is equipped with an on-site denture laboratory
The office is led by Dr. Celeste Edwards, who received her DDS degree from the LSU School of Dentistry.
Office hours are 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Wednesday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday and 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday. The website is www.aspendental.com and phone is (225) 372-3117.
The Aspen Dental network includes more than 850 offices in 42 states.
Tre's Street Kitchen food truck opens
Mobile food truck Tre's Street Kitchen is in operation in Baton Rouge.
Tremaine Devine has more than 22 years of culinary experience. Raised by his grandparents, he learned to cook watching them prepare meals every Sunday before church growing up on the southside of Chicago. Tremaine studied at Louisiana Culinary Institute and has experience as an executive chef at The Little Village in Baton Rouge and also studied under chefs Ryan Andre, John Lundin and Darrell Harris.
The menu includes gyros, burgers, chicken wings, crawfish nachos, fish and shrimp, jerk chicken and crawfish étouffée.
The website is tresstreetkitchen.com.
Domino's store opens on Bluebonnet Blvd.
A Domino’s store has opened at 9837 Bluebonnet Blvd., in Baton Rouge.
The store offers contactless carryout and delivery, as well as carside delivery and a drive-thru window.
Glenn Mueller is the Baton Rouge Domino’s franchisee. RPM Pizza, headquartered in Gulfport, Mississippi, is the largest Domino’s franchise in the U.S. and has been serving the Gulf Coast for more than 38 years. It has more than 180 Domino’s stores in five states.
The website is www.dominos.com and phone is (225) 236-3030.