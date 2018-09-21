The assessed value of ExxonMobil's facilities is being challenged by Baton Rouge's recreation and park system, claiming the properties have been under-assessed by hundreds of millions of dollars.

BREC is requesting that roughly $338 million be added to the collective fair market value of Exxon's refinery, chemical plant, plastics plant and polyolefins plant.

If the property assessment is left as-is, East Baton Rouge Parish taxing authorities stand to lose nearly $5 million next year, according to a nine-page appeal filed by BREC.

In a statement, BREC Superintendent Carolyn McKnight said the department "received notice" that about $338 million in property was not included in the tax assessor's rolls. Because the impact to BREC would be "significant," totaling more than $700,000, McKnight said the agency decided to look into it and found it was backed up by information from the tax assessor, tax commission, owner of the property, state statues and other information.

"As responsible stewards of taxpayer dollars, we are simply making sure we receive what is legally due to the community which allows us to serve them in a manner that we would not be able to do without this funding," McKnight said. "We hope to gain a clearer understanding of how the properties are assessed if it is outside of the process outlined in state statues or by other public agencies such as the Legislative Auditor.“

BREC's Board of Commissioners did not vote on the appeal, but was informed of it at a meeting Wednesday.

BREC's appeal goes to the board of review, which in East Baton Rouge Parish is the Metro Council. Parties that lose appeals before that board can appeal to the Louisiana Tax Commission and then the court system.

East Baton Rouge Tax Assessor Brian Wilson said he's "not sure whether those numbers are correct," but added he would continue to look at the assessments. He also said if Exxon's request for exemptions are voted down, he will go back and add more property to the rolls.

The community organizing group Together Baton Rouge and a coalition of educators first raised questions about the assessed value of ExxonMobil's properties earlier this month. The group wrote in a letter to Wilson that Exxon made several hundred million dollars worth of capital additions last year, and should have seen increased property value from expiring exemptions granted 11 years ago.

Instead, Wilson's assessment saw Exxon's property value drop from $1.45 billion in 2017 to $1.39 billion in 2018 for its four facilities in the city.

BREC's appeal also comes as Exxon is seeking an Industrial Tax Exemption for a potential expansion of its polyolefins plant worth north of half-a-billion dollars. That potential expansion is not part of BREC's appeal.

Wilson previously said the firm's capital investments ended up being lower than announced. Exxon said it made $340 million in additions to its property last year, but this month confirmed it only ended up spending $269 million on additions.

Much of that is eligible for the state's Industrial Tax Exemption Program, a decades-old tax break for manufacturers that has been at the center of a prolonged battle between industry and critics, like Together Baton Rouge.

Wilson, at the direction of Louisiana Economic Development, told Exxon not to declare the portion of its investment that was eligible for ITEP as taxable, even though the ITEP applications have not been granted.

BREC is arguing Exxon should declare that property because it does not have an exemption in place.

But the parks department also is arguing that it doesn't explain why Exxon's property value decreased by so much in 2018.

BREC said in its appeal that a collective $216.7 million is "omitted and unexplained."

When asked this week why its year-over-year depreciation rate appears to be so high, Exxon said in a statement: "There are numerous property specific characteristics that must be considered in rendering an accurate market value on complex properties."

"In addition to physical depreciation, varying market and economic conditions continue to affect market values each year," Exxon spokeswoman Megan Manchester said in an email. "We have upwards of 1,200 accounts in East Baton Rouge Parish. In addition to M&E, these are comprised of land/outlots, inventories, computers, buildings, vehicles, railcars, and other assets that make up our overall tax liability."