Lane Regional Medical Center has sold a 5-acre tract of land for nearly $1.1 million to a group that plans to build a nursing home on the site.
According to documents filed Tuesday with the East Baton Rouge Clerk of Court’s office, the Zachary hospital sold the land at 5650 Carpenter Road to Carpenter Road LLC. Carpenter Road is represented by David S. DiVincenti Jr.
The filing said Lane and Carpenter Road have an agreement that dates back to December in which Carpenter Road took over management of the 38-bed nursing home located inside the hospital. The company then bought the 5-acre site and will build a freestanding nursing home with at least 39 beds to replace the current facility.