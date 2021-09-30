The Baton Rouge metro area added back 6,500 jobs over a 12 month period ending in August to reach 384,600 total nonfarm jobs.
Leisure and hospitality sector jobs led the growth, adding back 4,000 jobs, or a 12.3% increase compared to August 2020 for a total of 36,500 jobs. In the New Orleans metro area, the region added back 9,400 jobs over the year, a 16.12% increase during the same time frame for 67,700 jobs total. In the Lafayette metro area, leisure and hospitality added back 1,800 jobs over the year to 19,900 jobs, an uptick of 9.9%.
Louisiana had 1,841,100 nonfarm jobs in August, up from 1,799,100 jobs a year ago, according to data released by the Louisiana Workforce Commission using Bureau of Labor Statistics data.
The data is not seasonally adjusted. The BLS collects job data around the second week of each month, so the numbers were taken a few weeks before Hurricane Ida made landfall in late August.