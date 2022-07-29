Gonzales city and Our Lady of the Lake hospital officials say they are close to finalizing a deal to build an alternate route tying the Ascension Parish hospital to Interstate 10 and La. 44 and avoiding increasingly congested La. 30.
La. 30 is a primary commercial and industrial corridor through Gonzales and Geismar that handles commuter traffic to industrial plants on the Mississippi River but is also one of Gonzales' important retail areas with access to I-10.
OLOL's Dr. Chris Trevino said that existing traffic worries have had hospital officials interested in an alternative route for the past few years, and now the prospect of billions of dollars of new construction planned in the region's industrial facilities and the additional traffic it will bring only heightened that interest.
"The hospital sits right on that … highway, and so we've known for a while that access to the hospital's going to be critically important," said Trevino, chief medical officer and administrator for the Gonzales hospital.
With no other way out currently, the 78-bed Our Lady the Lake Ascension Hospital empties onto La. 30, which has two traffic lanes and a center turn lane.
Trevino said morning and evening plant commuter traffic and lunchtime traffic can be significant, especially if there are accidents. While he said ambulances are able to get through by using La. 30's center turn lane, it's "not ideal."
"I wouldn't say that I have any circumstances where I've seen, you know, significant deterioration of a patient's condition based on traffic — I don't have that. But, my job's to mitigate that, if I see it coming, and (La.) 30 can be rough," he said.
The new agreement between the city and hospital — a donation of hospital land for the new road route — would open up a rear path, south of and parallel to La. 30, and help link the hospital with La. 44 and I-10.
The I-10/Burnside exit is at La. 44.
On Monday, the City Council adopted the donation of nearly 4 acres of hospital land for the route and authorized Mayor Barney Arceneaux to sign right-of-way maps and other documents.
City officials said once the agreement gets final signatures, the road could be put out to bid for construction in a few months. Cost is estimated at $1.8 million and will be covered with Gonzales coffers, city officials said.
Trevino said hospital officials saw an opportunity to improve access when the Heritage Crossing mixed-use development began to be discussed a few years ago and officials "started to have that conversation back then."
Located east of the hospital and at the southwest corner of the La. 44/La. 30 intersection, the development now has roads and other infrastructure in place and some new commercial centers built, with others under construction.
The new hospital road would tie into a road in Heritage Crossing already built along the southern boundary of the development, plans show. That road already empties onto La. 44.
The land donation, which cuts a 60-foot-wide route through vacant hospital property, also intersects with South Darla and South Roth avenues, plans show.
Trevino said that while the hospital has long-term expansion plans, the road's construction isn't tied to a specific project but gives hospital officials some certainty in their future planning about where access will be located.
Scot Byrd, Gonzales' chief administrative officer and city clerk, said an alternative connection of some kind has been anticipated in the city since its master planning process several years ago, but finalizing that route ran into some slowdowns, including a small patch of wetlands that required U.S. Army Corps of Engineers review and pipeline conflicts.
The donation of the Catholic hospital system's land also required approval from the Vatican in Rome, Byrd said. He said both sides of the deal agree the route is needed.
"It's almost self-apparent — the reason — because if you've ever been on (La.) 30 when it gets really jammed up, it's hard to get an ambulance out of there and where it needs to go," he said.