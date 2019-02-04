Baton Rouge-based H&E Equipment Services Inc. has completed its $100 million acquisition of We-Rent-It, a nonresidential construction equipment rental company with six branches in Texas.
The assets include $75 million of fleet, the company said Monday, and the move increases H&E's Texas presence to 22 branches.
"As a pillar of our growth strategy, we are continuing to pursue acquisitions that improve our density and complement our existing business within our footprint as well as enter new markets with solid nonresidential construction demographics," H&E President and CEO Brad Barber said in a statement.
The deal comes after two similar acquisitions in 2018, when H&E acquired Rental Inc. for $68.6 million and CEC for $122.4 million. H&E has 96 full-service facilities throughout the country, and focuses on heavy construction and industrial equipment.