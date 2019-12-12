New Orleans Saints Quarterback Drew Brees will don a disguise and go to work as a dishwasher at a Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux featured on the season premiere of the CBS reality show “Undercover Boss” next month.

Brees, who bought into the Baton Rouge-based sports bar chain in 2015, will appear on the episode along with co-founder Brandon Landry. The episode is set to air at 7 p.m. Jan. 8 on CBS.

“Undercover Boss,” which will start its 9th season, features high-level business executives hiding their identities and taking rank-and-file jobs with their companies to find out what is really going on.

According to the CBS press release, Landry put on a wig and a fake beard to take jobs as a kitchen manager and seafood vendor. 

"We're at a critical growth point, looking to double our presence over the next year," Landry said in a statement. "Going undercover afforded me the unprecedented opportunity to address areas for improvement and make refinements so that we can continue on our strategic growth path."

Brees worked undercover separately at a New Orleans Walk-On’s, busing tables and washing dishes. The Saints star said the experience gave him a chance to see what Walk-On's needs to work on. 

"We're always looking for ways to improve and zero-in on delivering an unmatched customer experience to our fans, and will continue to push the limits as we expand and innovate," he said.

Walk-On’s recently opened its 33rd restaurant in Hoover, Alabama. The chain plans to open six restaurants in the first few months of 2020.

This is the third time a Louisiana restaurant has been featured on "Undercover Boss." In 2012, Lynne Zappone, a former Popeye's executive, took a job at one of the fried chicken chain's New Orleans locations. In 2013, the president and CEO of Buffets Inc. went to work at Ryan's steakhouses in Alexandria and Lafayette.

