Baton Rouge-based Investar Holding Corp.'s financial services arm, Investar Bank, had its application for a national bank charter approved by the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency and the Louisiana Office of Financial Institutions
Investar Bank previously held a state bank charter and it's slated to be converted on July 1.
Investar Bank is a mostly commercial lending institution, which reported net income of $3.9 million during the first quarter this year, up from $2.4 million during first-quarter 2018.
John D’Angelo is the CEO of Investar Bank, which acquired Mainland Bank in Texas City, Texas, in a nearly $20 million deal that closed in recent months.
Investar Bank had total assets of $1.8 billion as of Dec. 31.