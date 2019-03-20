BATON ROUGE AREA
Johnathan Landor, director of environmental services at Woman’s Hospital, was named a fellow of the American College of Healthcare Executives.
Fellow status is based on a comprehensive examination, meeting academic and experience criteria, earning continuing education credits and demonstrating professional and community involvement.
NEW ORLEANS AREA
Camille Bryant, an associate in McGlinchey Stafford PLLC's New Orleans office, has been selected for the Leadership Council on Legal Diversity's Pathfinders program.
The program is designed to develop diverse, high-potential, early-career attorneys' relationship-building and leadership skills and career development strategies. Bryant's litigation practice focuses on labor and employment counsel and defense, as well as medical malpractice and products liability defense.
AROUND LOUISIANA
The inaugural Louisiana Growth Leaders class, a component of the LED Growth Network, were announced and honored by Gov. John Bel Edwards at a Spotlight Louisiana reception hosted by Louisiana Economic Development. The Louisiana Growth Leaders were selected from among LED Growth Network companies based on growth, strategy, innovation, leadership/culture, philanthropy and intangibles. LED Growth Network companies have graduated from LED's Economic Gardening Initiative and/or its CEO Roundtable programs. Companies and their principal executives are ITinspired, Robert Wise, and Pod Pack International, Tom Martin, both from Baton Rouge; E-Claim.com, Thomas Brown, of Harvey; ILSI Engineering, Iam Tucker, of New Orleans; Calls Plus, Barbara Lamont, LogoJET, Susan Cox, and Techneaux Technology Services, Ben Johnson, all of Lafayette; and Waitr, Chris Meaux, of Lake Charles; Argent Financial Group, Kyle McDonald, of Ruston; and Southern Designs, Tance Hughes, of Vidalia.