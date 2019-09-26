Wallet with Money
Personal income across Louisiana grew by 4.3% during second quarter this year compared to the same time frame last year, according to U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis data. 

 PHOTO PROVIDED BY 401(K) 2013 UNDER CREATIVE COMMONS

The national average of personal income growth was 4.94% during the same time period. Personal income refers to all wages generated by individuals and their investments or Social Security benefits.

Louisianians added $9.4 billion in earnings between second quarter 2018 and second quarter this year, for a total of $224 billion.

In some ways, Louisiana tracked national trends by industry, such as a decline in farm earnings and growth in oil and gas extraction. The state bucked national trends for construction industry earnings growth.

Louisiana earnings from jobs on farms declined by $155 million, or 24%, over the past year through the second quarter to $478 million total. Construction industry earnings fell by $235 million to $13.9 billion total, while entertainment earnings declined by $111 million to $1.4 billion.

The biggest gains were for mining, which includes oil and gas extraction jobs, up $760 million, or 11.3%, to $7.4 billion across the state. Information earnings grew by $11 million to $1.7 billion; educational services, by $14 million to $2.1 billion; professional, scientific and technical services, by $624 million to $11 billion; finance and insurance, by $328 million to $6 billion; transportation and warehousing, by $408 million to $7 billion; retail trade, by $80 million to $9.2 billion; wholesale trade, by $323 million to $6.3 billion; and forestry, fishing and related industries, by $35 million to $637 million total. 

In the manufacturing sector, nondurable goods earnings grew by 7% and added $598 million to $9.1 billion, while durable goods increased by $254 million, or 4.9%, to $5.4 billion.

