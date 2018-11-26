Specialty Welding and Turnarounds LLC, a Gonzales company that provides welding and other services to refinery, petrochemical and industrial customers, has opened an office in Signal Hill, California, with expectations of doubling its business on the West Coast in 2019.
Specialty Welding is a portfolio company of Hastings Equity Partners LLC, a private equity firm that invests in small and mid-sized businesses in the energy sector.
Specialty Welding Chief Executive Officer Johnny Holifield said some larger competitors moved out of California when a prevailing wage law took effect in 2014, providing an opportunity for the company. He said Specialty Welding formed a partnership with four state labor unions, with more than 500 welders, pipefitters and boilermakers working in Martinez, Wilmington and Carson, California. Specialty Welding will exceed 400,000 man-hours in its first year of operation in California, Holifield said.
Specialty Welding hired Spencer Moak, a turnaround manager at Ohmstede Industrial Services and operations manager at Plant Performance Services, as a senior leader to focus on West Coast operations.