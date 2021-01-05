Construction has started on The Reserve at Juban Lakes, a 132-unit apartment complex in Livingston Parish.
CST Land Developers is developing the $28 million complex at the corner of Buddy Ellis Road and Village Lane. It’s near four other apartment complexes CST has developed since it acquired the 70-acre site in 2006: The Palms at Juban Lakes, The Crossing Apartments, The Village at Juban Lakes and Morningside at Juban Lakes. Morningside is under construction and set to open later this year.
Tom Delahaye, president and chief executive officer of CST Multifamily Real Estate Services, said the Reserve is specifically designed to meet housing needs in areas that were greatly impacted by the 2016 floods. A one-bedroom apartment will rent for $770 a month, a two-bedroom will cost $1,180, a three-bedroom will cost $1,193 a month and a four-bedroom will lease for $1,485.
Amenities will include a fitness center, an arts and crafts room, a dog park, pool, clubhouse and entertainment room.
The complex is being built with the help of a $9 million Community Development Block Grant from the Louisiana Housing Corp. and $500,000 from the National Housing Trust Funds.
The Reserve is set to open in spring 2022, with leasing starting in November.
Block Companies of Baton Rouge is the contractor. Lance Malley of The Architectural Studio is the architect.