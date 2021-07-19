Columbia Sportswear has filed a permit to open its first Louisiana store in the Mall of Louisiana.
According to a building permit filed last week, the Columbia store would take up about 5,300 square feet. The Portland, Oregon-based outdoors chain has about 130 stores in the U.S., but the closest location is in Foley, Alabama.
Gene Satern, mall manager, said Columbia has not fully executed a deal with the shopping center, so he could not release details. Satern said he assumes the store would open later this year, since Columbia has filed building permits.
Columbia manufactures and distributes outerwear, sportswear, camping equipment and accessories.