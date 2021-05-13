LSU baseball fans will now be able to get concessions delivered free to their seats in Alex Box Stadium through a new Waitr mobile service.

The new service will launch Friday, in time for the LSU-Alabama series. Customers will be able to order from their seats through the Waitr or LSU Sports Mobile app by scanning a stadium delivery QR code that will be found in seats and displays around Alex Box. Access to the full concession menu will be offered. Beer will not be part of the in-seat delivery. After an order is placed, a Waitr food runner delivers it to the proper seat.

Lafayette-based Waitr said the service will promote social distancing by eliminating long lines for concessions.

Currently, Alex Box is the only stadium where Waitr is offering the delivery service. The company said there is no word on expanding the program to other stadiums or college campuses.

Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Waitr has been expanding its services. The company started offering same-day grocery delivery service through local supermarkets in Baton Rouge, New Orleans and Lafayette.

Alcohol delivery from restaurants and grocery stores was introduced in the fall. Around the same time, the company introduced tableside service technology, which allows diners to use Waitr to order and pay for meals while sitting in a participating restaurant. And in March, the company said it was teaming up with Flow Payments to create a specialized platform for the sale and delivery of legal marijuana.