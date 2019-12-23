Houston-based Cameron LNG's export facility in southwest Louisiana has started generating liquefied natural gas for its second unit.

LNG is the end product after natural gas extracted from the earth is moved through pipelines to a facility where the gas is supercooled until it forms a liquid and compressed in size before it is put in storage.

LNG is then transported from very large storage tanks to large tanker-sized ships bound for import facilities around the world. Once it reaches the import facility, the LNG is reverted back to natural gas and sold to customers.

Cameron LNG, with its U.S. headquarters in Houston, is jointly owned by affiliates of Sempra LNG, Total, Mitsui & Co. Ltd. and Japan LNG Investment LLC, which is a partnership between Mitsubishi Corp. and Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha.

Cameron LNG planned three natural gas liquefaction units at the Hackberry site in Cameron Parish. Over the past several months, the company has been in the start-up process for its second unit. In November, the company began receiving natural gas for testing and expects to reach commercial operations, pending regulatory approval from the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission.

The company began commercial operations at its first liquefaction unit in mid-August.

“First LNG production is a major step towards completion of the Cameron LNG liquefaction project," said Farhad Ahrabi, CEO of Cameron LNG.

Once completed, Cameron LNG would be able to export up to 12 million tons of LNG each year, or 1.7 billion cubic feet each day. Cameron LNG is the fourth-largest LNG export facility in the country.

The Sabine Pass facility, operated by Cheniere Energy Inc., is the largest exporter with about 3 billion cubic feet per day exported as of June. That same month, Cheniere made a final investment decision to move forward with its sixth unit, which will add more capacity at its site.

Net exports of U.S. natural gas doubled for the second year in a row, according to data released in October by the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

Between January and June, net exports of natural gas averaged about 4.1 billion cubic feet per day, up from about 2 billion cubic feet per day during the first half of 2018. The U.S. began exporting more natural gas than it imported in 2017. Total exports of liquefied natural gas were up 37% between the first six months of this year compared to 2018.

+20 Cameron LNG dedication attracts business, government leaders from around the world to Louisiana HACKBERRY — Thursday's dedication ceremony at the Cameron LNG facility brought not just state leaders like Gov. John Bel Edwards to the small …

Cameron LNG hits technical issue bump, says it's still in production Houston-based Cameron LNG's export facility in Hackberry in southwest Louisiana experienced technical issues last week but the company said th…

+2 Louisiana leads nation in natural gas as net exports double, Lake Charles metro sees most gains Net exports of U.S. natural gas doubled for the second year in a row, according to data released this week by the U.S. Energy Information Admi…