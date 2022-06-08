A new yearlong program designed to help minority-owned businesses grow is accepting applications for its first class.
The Drive Minority Business Accelerator, powered by ExxonMobil, is part of the Baton Rouge Area Chamber's five-year plan to create a more inclusive economy.
"While this minority business accelerator is just one piece of strengthening economic inclusion in the Capital Region, it will fulfill an important need in our business community by helping our minority-owned businesses scale and grow their operations through training in key areas like finance, human resources, and marketing,” Adam Knapp, BRAC's president and CEO, said in a statement.
Applications are being accepted through July 29. Tuition is $600 for BRAC investors and $1,000 for noninvestors. Applicants with a minimum of $500,000 in annual revenue within the last five years, at least three full-time employees and at least 51% owned and operated by a minority are preferred. Participants will be selected by an advisory council and the program will begin in September.
For more information or to register, go to brac.org/drive.