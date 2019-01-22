ExxonMobil said it will drop its pending requests for property tax breaks in Baton Rouge, days after the local school board rejected two exemptions from the oil and gas giant, and said the uncertainty over the tax program hurts the chances of landing new investments.

The company's local leadership cited "uncertainty" about the state's Industrial Tax Exemption Program in a terse statement issued Tuesday. The statement was attributed to polyolefins plant Manager Stephen Hamilton, chemical plant Manager Dave Luecke, refinery Manager Gloria Moncada and plastics plant Manager Angela Zeringue.

"Unfortunately, the perception of Baton Rouge has become one of inconsistent treatment from one company to another, a lack of predictability and confusion among local elected officials, who are inundated with misinformation from activist groups," the company said. "We question if anti-business activist groups are opposed to the state ITEP rules or just opposed to ExxonMobil’s participation in the program."

Exxon completed several capital projects at its Baton Rouge sites over a year ago, but said it waited to bring the exemptions for a vote until new rules were implemented for the state's ITEP program. Gov. John Bel Edwards reined in the program and gave local officials a say in whether to award the exemptions with a 2016 executive order.

Exxon had already dropped two of the five ITEP requests before the state Board of Commerce and Industry met and approved the remaining exemptions last month. The third ITEP request is at the company's West Baton Rouge lubricants plant, and was approved by local officials there.

But for the first time last week, the East Baton Rouge Parish School Board voted to reject the two exemption requests in Baton Rouge.

That came after months of public opposition from local teachers and Together Baton Rouge, a local advocacy group that has become the ITEP program's foremost critic.

Now, Exxon spokeswoman Stephanie Cargile said the company will not pursue the tax breaks from the Metro Council or Sheriff Sid Gautreaux.

She also said the company will continue to apply for ITEP exemptions in the future, but will "assume there is no ITEP incentive when making cost projections in advance of future investment." Exxon has said the uncertainty over ITEP hurts its chances to land new investments.

The company already filed advance notifications, the first step toward getting a tax break through ITEP, on several capital expenditures in Baton Rouge for 2019.

The Baton Rouge Area Chamber, which has publicly backed Exxon and its pursuit of tax breaks, said the decision and statement is a "wake-up call." The organization said "community activists" have targeted ITEP and Exxon through "derision, attacks and misrepresentations."

"This toxic atmosphere led the school board to vote to oppose the company's recent applications for additional investments," BRAC President and CEO Adam Knapp said in a statement. "The tone has gotten to the point where this company has chosen voluntarily today to withdraw its application at a $6 million expense to the company, rather than continue to endure this circus."

