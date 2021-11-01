Consumer and business spending in East Baton Rouge Parish continued to perform well in August, coming in 9.9% higher than the year before.
Just over $892.3 million was spent in the parish during August, according to figures released Friday by the city-parish Finance Department. That compares to $811.8 million spent in August 2020.
August vehicle rose by 7.7% from $70.6 million to $76.1 million.
Spending in all categories was up compared to 2020. Retail and grocery sales, which account for more than 53% of all activity in the parish, were up by 6.9%; in restaurants and bars, 9.1%; and services, 11.5%. Manufacturing, a volatile category that can be influenced by the purchase of big-ticket equipment, was up 28.9% in August from the year before.
Outside the city limits, spending was up 10.9%, from $354.5 in August 2020 to $393.3 million a year later.
Inside the city limits, spending was up 9.1% from August 2020 to come in at $499 million. That compares to nearly $457.3 million in spending last year.
Sales tax collections in August were $17.8 million, compared to $16.2 million in August 2020.
Through the first eight months of the year, nearly $7.2 billion has been spent in the parish, a 14.7% increase over the $6.2 billion spent through August 2020. In the city limits, nearly $4 billion has been spent, a 15.6% increase over the nearly $3.5 billion spent during the first eight months of 2020. In the parish, spending was up 13.5% from $2.8 billion to $3.2 billion.