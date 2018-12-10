Hymel's Seafood Restaurant, a local institution that opened in Convent in 1954, closed "for good" Sunday, the owners said in a social media post.
The restaurant, located at 8740 La. 44, had weathered a tough few years, worsened by the closure of the Sunshine Bridge, manager Luke Arceneaux said recently. He said he was hopeful the opening of two lanes of the bridge, which closed after a crane barge smashed into it in October, would help boost the business.
In a Facebook post Sunday, the owners said they closed the doors to the restaurant at 3 p.m. permanently.
"When Marie and Jimmy (momma & dad) purchased the original dance hall then turned it into a restaurant, they in no way understood what a south Louisiana tradition Hymel’s would become for our family and all the families that have come through our doors over the past 70 years," the post said. "We thank you for your support and we will always cherish those who made our 'hole in the wall' their favorite stop along the river."
Calls made to the restaurant Monday morning were not answered.