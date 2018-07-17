The owner of the popular City Pork restaurants is opening a pizza parlor on Chimes Street in about a month.

City Slice Pints & Pies will go into the space at 164 W. Chimes St. that had been formerly occupied by The Bayou, Reginelli’s and Bleachers, said Stephen Hightower. The restaurant will sell whole pies and pizza by the slice, along with Italian hot beef sandwiches, meat and cheese trays and Italian ice. City slice also will have 14 beer taps.

While there have been a number of restaurants come and go on Chimes Street in recent years, Hightower is bullish on the neighborhood. He points to the continued success of longtime tenants such as Highland Coffees and Louie’s Café and the current expansion of The Chimes.

“When I was at LSU 20-something years ago, this was the zone,” Hightower said. “This area needs a rebirth. I’ve always been a believer in taking a location that should be prominent and making it good again.”

Hightower said he discovered the location while he was looking for a kitchen to provide food for the City Pork Deli & Charcuterie that opened this spring in the LSU Design Building.

“There are so many synergies that work out so well,” he said. The meats cured, smoked and prepared in the Chimes Street location, can be put on sandwiches at City Pork LSU or put on pizzas at City Slice.

City Slice is the first new concept for Hightower since he formed the City Group Hospitality Co. almost a year ago. Along with the LSU location, he operates City Pork Deli & Charcuterie at the Perkins Road Overpass and City Pork Brasserie & Bar on Jefferson Highway. His former partner, Trey Williams, operates the two Southfin Southern Poke restaurants.

About 20 to 25 people will work at City Slice. The restaurant's hours will be from 11 a.m. to midnight, seven days a week.

“We’re not trying to be a raging college bar; we’re going to be a legitimate restaurant for families,” he said.