Lovesac, a national sectional furniture chain, is set to open its first Baton Rouge location in Towne Center at Cedar Lodge.
The chain is set to go into a 2,005-square foot space that had been occupied by Currie, next to Adler’s jewelry. Currie recently moved across Jefferson Highway, into the Coterie Exchange retail/office development.
Lovesac sells patented modular furniture and high quality bag seats. Items at the store range in price from $625 for a small seat to $4,300 to a sectional with four seats and four sides. The company has a store in Lakeside Shopping Center in Metairie.
Towne Center officials said the store should be open in a few months.
The addition of Lovesac is the latest change in Towne Center
Nike and StretchLab recently opened locations in the open air lifestyle center. Queen Bee is moving because the former District Donuts Sliders Brew space next to it is undergoing an expansion and remodeling. Queen Bee will next to California Closets. Five Guys is set to move into the District Donuts space, while Zea Rotisserie & Bar will move into the former Bonefish Grill building. The building that had been home for Five Guys and Zea will be demolished and replaced by a 286-unit apartment complex.