Pan-American Life Insurance said its annual earnings has risen to $90 million in 2019, compared to $66 million in 2018.
The New Orleans-based life, accident and health insurance provider, said its sales grew from $606 million in 2018 to $658 million.
Total assets grew from $5.94 billion in 2018 to $6.35 billion.
José S. Suquet, chairman of the Board, president and chief executive officer of Pan-American Life Insurance Group, said the company plans to build on its momentum in the upcoming year by “improving our customer experience, developing new products and expanding into new markets, to propel organic growth and new business development in 2020.”