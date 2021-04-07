Technology companies in New Orleans, Lafayette, Baton Rouge and Covington are teaming up with Louisiana Economic Development to hold a virtual job fair April 21.
The seven businesses have about 140 jobs open for software developers, information technology and video and game designers with at least three years’ experience.
Participants need to register and sign in on Brazen.com for the job fair. The event will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 21. Participants will be able to learn more about the companies and the jobs available, then participate in one-on-one text chats and video conferences with hiring officials.
Paul Helton, executive director of LED’s FastStart job training program, said there are excellent career opportunities in the state’s growing software and IT sector.
Businesses participating in the job fair are: CGI in Lafayette, DXC Technology in New Orleans, High Voltage in New Orleans, Netchex in Covington, Perficient in Lafayette, Pixel Dash Studios in Baton Rouge and SchoolMint in Lafayette.